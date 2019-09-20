Breaking News

Oyo’s SDG Office Begins Tour of Projects by Past Administration

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) office in Oyo State has begun a week-long official monitoring tour of contracts and projects awarded by the immediate past administration.

The Senior Special Assistant on SDG to Governor Sey Makinde, Mr. Kunle Yusuff, in a statement he signed on Wednesday, maintained that the tour was embarked upon for the sake of accountability and administrative procedures.

Yusuff stated that in line with Governor Seyi Makinde government’s resolve to ensure that Oyo State people get value for funds spent on projects and in order to ensure probity and transparency, the SDG office decided to conduct a tour of the projects, which were awarded between April and May 2019.

According to him, some of the contracts/projects included the building of classrooms, general renovations of school facilities, provision of teachers’ furniture, fencing and construction of boreholes across 13 major locations in the state.

Some of the locations, Yusuff said, were Kosobo, Ilora, Odo-Oba, Odo-Ona, Saki, Iseyin, Oluyole, Ona-Ara and Eruwa, among others.
