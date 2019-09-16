Breaking News

Police Arrest Army Corporal for Killing Police Inspector

Police authorities in Cross River said Monday that they have arrested army corporal, Awotayo Femi, who allegedly killed a police Inspector, Christopher Achong, at a checkpoint in the state.

Corporal Femi, who serves with the 707 Special Force Brigade in Benue State, was arrested with four others after the incident.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest on Monday.

She said: “We arrested the soldier and four others. They are at the state CID for interrogation after which they will be prosecuted.”

It was gathered that the incident happened at Anyikang in Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State, when Achong, who was leading a patrol team, allegedly stopped a commuter bus on the Ogoja-Katsina-Ala Highway.

The bus was said to be conveying passengers to Calabar, the state capital, about 300 kilometres away.

Sources in Bekwarra said there was an argument between the soldier and the inspector which led to a clash after which the inspector was rushed to the General Hospital in Bekwarra for treatment where he died.

Following the death of Inspector Achong, the persons arrested were taken along with the bus to the state Police Command Headquarters in Calabar for interrogation.

