Police Arrest Fake 3 Islamic Clerics, Who Defraud, Rape Female Victims

The Ogun State Police Command, Tuesdasy, said it has arrested three Islamic clerics for allegedly swindling unsuspecting members of the public and raping their female victims in the state.

Disclosing in Abeokuta, the state capital, Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Aliu Abdulfatai (50), Sule Adebayo (36) and Lekan Olokodana (31) were arrested following a report by a female victimmof the gang.

Oyeyemi said the woman reported at Adigbe police station that she was duped of N70,000 by the suspects, while one of them also raped her.

He said the complainant, who is a marketer with a popular property/real estate company, was on an assignment when she met the suspects who claimed to be Islamic clerics and indicated interest in purchasing a large expanse of land.

The suspects allegedly claimed they wanted to build a mosque on the land but immediately persuaded the woman to have a special prayer after which they told her she was under a spell which needed a special deliverance prayer to cast out.

“As a result of this, they succeeded in fraudulently obtaining the sum of N70, 000 from her after they lured her into their house where one of them raped her,” the police spokesperson said.

“On the strength of her complaint, the DPO Adigbe division, CSP Augustine Opadile, detailed his detectives to go after these hoodlums and bring them to justice. Their efforts paid off when three amongst them were apprehended while waiting for the victim to bring the money they demanded, and one of them escaped.”

The spokesman said, on interrogation, the suspects confessed to being fraudsters. He said the investigations further revealed that one of the suspects had used the proceeds of their fraudulent acts to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

