Police Arrest Suspected Hotel Serial Killer in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command said on Thursday that it has arrested a wanted serial killer, Gracious David West, 26, responsible for the killing of several women in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He was earlier declared wanted by the police on Wednesday after a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage showed he had booked into a hotel with a young woman who was found dead on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly confessed to have killed five women in similar manner in Imo State and seven in Port Harcourt City.

According to the police, the 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road enroute to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

He has since made useful statements to the Police, the police said on its twitter handle.

“Investigation is on with a view to ascertaining his motives and possible accomplices. The Commissioner of Police Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura, will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019,” it added.

West, it was gathered, told detectives that he was under a curse from his community and it was responsible for his actions.

In his confession to the police, he narrated how he strangled his victim: “We were inside the club then we discussed on how much I will pay her. After that we left the club to the hotel at Osas Road. When we got there, they took her up and I said let me look for a way to arrange for food that we will both eat.

“After eating, we slept till the next morning around 5:30am. I brought out a knife. She was unaware there was a knife. So, I told her not to shout that if she does I will use the knife on her.

“Out of fear she kept quite. During that time the television volume was loud. Then I used the wrapper to tie her hands her legs from the back and strangled her with pillow case.”

