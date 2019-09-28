Breaking News

Police Wade Big Stick, Arrest 4 for Extortion

The police waded the big stick on Friday as four officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State have been arrested for extortion.

The four operatives allegedly extorted N5,000 from a woman in Ajah area of Lagos.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this on the RRS twitter handle.

The RRS said the officials had been arrested and detained, saying that they would be transferred to the headquarters on Monday for trial.

“SOME MOTHERS DO HAVE THEM: On info from d Force PRO @frankmbablog that our officers at Ajah extorted 5k from a lady, our Operation Officers went in search, arrested and detained them.

“They will be transferred to the headquarters on Monday for trial. Thanks for this timely info. @PoliceNG @police_cru,” the statement said.

