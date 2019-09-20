Breaking News

Soldiers Rescue 8 Kidnapped Victims in Kaduna

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Troops of Operation Whirlwind of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on have rescued eight kidnapped victims in Labi Village in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the victims were traveling from Kano to Kwara State when the incident happened.

A source said, “The victims had their journey interrupted by bandits, who kidnapped them.”

“Following credible information, troops swung into action and stormed the bandits’ camp.

“Troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power resulting in the bandits abandoning the victims and fleeing.

“The troops released the abductees and asked them to continue with their journey.”

Author: News Editor

9661 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Commandant of Armed Forces Command Staff College Missing
by
Oyo’s SDG Office Begins Tour of Projects by Past Administration
by
Police Arrest Suspected Hotel Serial Killer in Rivers

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »