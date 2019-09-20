Soldiers Rescue 8 Kidnapped Victims in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirlwind of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on have rescued eight kidnapped victims in Labi Village in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the victims were traveling from Kano to Kwara State when the incident happened.

A source said, “The victims had their journey interrupted by bandits, who kidnapped them.”

“Following credible information, troops swung into action and stormed the bandits’ camp.

“Troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power resulting in the bandits abandoning the victims and fleeing.

“The troops released the abductees and asked them to continue with their journey.”

