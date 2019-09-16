South African Govt Agologises to Nigeria Over Xenophobic Attacks

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Monday, apologised to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in his country.

The apology was made through the special envoy, who the South African had sent to the country.

The envoy tendered an apology on behalf of the government and people of the country to President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja on Monday.

Ramaphosa had dispatched three envoys to seven African countries, including Nigeria, to deliver messages of pan-African unity.

This is after he was booed in Zimbabwe last Saturday at Robert Mugabe’s funeral while addressing mourners.

Buhari ordered the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa in the wake of the crisis. The first batch of returnees arrived in the country last Wednesday.

Buhari also sent a special envoy to South Africa to register the government’s displeasure over the incident, and recalled Nigeria’s High Commission to the country.

The Nigerian government said it would explore all avenues to ensure that citizens affected by the attacks are compensated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

