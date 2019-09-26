Sowore Wants DSS DG Jailed over Refusal to Release Him

Convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, who is still in the custoy of the Department of State Security (DSS), despite court to release, Thursday filed an application at the Federal aHigh Court in Abuja, seeking to commit the Director DSS to prison over alleged disobedience to a court order.

Recall Justice Taiwo Taiwo, Tuesday ordered his conditional release from the service custody after spending more than 50 days in detention.

The detained publisher of Saharareoprters, Thursday filed form 48 against the DSS boss seeking his committal to jail unless he honours the order of the court.

The form 48 otherwise known as contempt of court was filed at the Federal High Court pursuant to order ix, rule 1-3 of the judgment enforcement rules, section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act 2004 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

Titled, ‘Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court’, the SSS boss in the contempt notice form was warned that unless he obey the order of the Federal High Court delivered on September 24, ordering him to release Sowore in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019, he will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

The contempt form notice further indicated that the court has been informed that as at September 26, Thursday, the DG SSS was yet to comply with the lawful order by refusing to release Sowore from its custody.

The notice read in part: Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, delivered on September 24, 2019 which ordered you to release the applicant in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison”.

“A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today Thursday September 26, 2019, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely, Omoyele Sowore in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court”.

The notice was served on the SSS boss at the three arm zone in Abuja on Thursday after all the necessary conditions have been fulfilled.

