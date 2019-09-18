Breaking News

Student Stabs Boyfriend to Death over Inability to Meet Financial Demand

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

A student of the Ekiti State University, John Iju, has been stabbed to death by his girlfriend after he refused to part with money for her hairdo.

Bukola Odeyemi, a female student of the institution, attacked her boyfriend at the Treasure Base Hostel located at Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect had been arrested and was being detained at the police headquarters.

According to students of the area, the 20- year-old Odeyemi, a 300-level student of the Department of Biology Education, at about 10 p.m on Tuesday, had an argument with Iju, who was 22, after the latter failed to part with some money she had demanded from him.

It was gathered that the girl had demanded N2,500 to make her hair, but the deceased failed to meet her demand, resulting in a fight between them.

“The refusal of the boyfriend to meet up with her demand resulted in a hot argument, which angered the lady and they started fighting,” the source said.

“During the fight, the deceased had the upper hand, but the lady resorted to using a sharp knife she saw on a tray and stabbed the deceased on his chest.

“The deceased did not survive the deep cut. He fell on the floor with blood gushing out of his body.

“People around there cried for help but that could not help. The man died on the spot.”

The matter was reported to the police by friends of the deceased.

She would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded, the police said.

Author: News Editor

9650 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Police Arrest Man Over Attempt to Kill Lady in Hotel Room in Rivers
by
Crisis: Dickson May Be Last PDP Governor in Bayelsa – Aide
by
Man Threatens to Jump into River if Court Fails to Dissolve His Marriage

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »