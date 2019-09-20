Tipper Driver Kills Three in Edo

A 44-year-old tipper driver, Edoghogho Omorogbe, who allegedly murdered his 52-year-old mother-in-law, Mrs. Alice Omorogbe, has been arrested by the Edo State police Command.

Also murdered by the suspect are his 25-year-old sister-in-law Blessing Efe, and her six-month-old baby.

Omorogbe was paraded with over 100 other suspects by the State Police Commissioner, DanMallam Mohammed.

He was said to have killed his victims on September 10, 2019, at their residence at Iguadolor Community, in Ovia North East local government area of the State.

The bodies of the victims were discovered a day after the murder.

A two-year-old girl who was inside the room at the time of attack however escaped unhurt.

The suspect who spoke to journalists at the State Police Command headquarters in Benin, said he killed the victims because of the way they were hiring boys to beat him anytime he had issues with his wife.

According to him: “I am a tipper driver but since the rains started, I have been doing menial jobs.

“I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law used boys to beat me up. She would say I am talking to my wife, If I quarrel with my wife, she will send boys to beat me up.

“I didn’t know the cutlass will meet the baby. After I killed them, I ran away. Later I came out and went to tell my father what I did. I have not seen my wife since I killed her mother and sister.”

