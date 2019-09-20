Breaking News

Tribunal Affirms Election of Taraba Governor, Ishaku

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Taraba State Election Petition Tribunal, Friday, affirmed the election of the state Governir, Darius Ishaku.

The tribunal dismissed the petition brought by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Danladi, challenging the election of Ishaku.

The court said the APC’s petition was incompetent and lacking in merit, since the first petitioner had been disqualified by successive judgements from appearing as a candidate of the APC in the March 9 election.

The court also ruled that the allegations of election malpractices brought by the APC did not include sufficient evidence to warrant a nullification of the election.

Danladi and his party had accused the PDP of massive election rigging.

The APC also alleged that it had polled a majority of lawful votes in the election.

But a three-member panel of the Court on Friday said the decision of various courts including the Supreme Court which ruled against the candidacy of Danladi in the elections following an intra-party dispute, had rendered the petition incompetent.

Author: News Editor

9667 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Retiree In Police Net Over N1.2m Employment Scam
by
Tipper Driver Kills Three in Edo
by
FBI: EFCC Docks Man Over N22.2m Money Laundering

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »