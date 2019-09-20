Tribunal Affirms Election of Taraba Governor, Ishaku

The Taraba State Election Petition Tribunal, Friday, affirmed the election of the state Governir, Darius Ishaku.

The tribunal dismissed the petition brought by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Danladi, challenging the election of Ishaku.

The court said the APC’s petition was incompetent and lacking in merit, since the first petitioner had been disqualified by successive judgements from appearing as a candidate of the APC in the March 9 election.

The court also ruled that the allegations of election malpractices brought by the APC did not include sufficient evidence to warrant a nullification of the election.

Danladi and his party had accused the PDP of massive election rigging.

The APC also alleged that it had polled a majority of lawful votes in the election.

But a three-member panel of the Court on Friday said the decision of various courts including the Supreme Court which ruled against the candidacy of Danladi in the elections following an intra-party dispute, had rendered the petition incompetent.

