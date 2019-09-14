Tribunal Affirms Ogun Governor, Abiodun’s Election

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Saturday affirmed the election of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The tribunal declared that the petition of the main opposition, Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, challenging the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state governorship election, lacked merit.

Akinlade was supported by the immediate past Governor of the State and now a Senator, Ibikunle Amosun.

The chairman of the three-member panel, Yusuf Aliu, in a judgement that lasted over four hours at High Court 8, in Isabo, Abeokuta, dismissed the APM’s petition seeking the disqualification of Abiodun on grounds of submitting false academic qualification.

The Tribunal ruled that the issue of academic qualification in Abiodun’s affidavit had been laid to rest by the Appeal Court, and so, petitioner could not be allowed to reopen the same matter at tribunal level.

The Appeal Court had deemed it “statue barred.”

The tribunal also said that opposition party filed the application challenging Abiodun’s qualification out of time.

