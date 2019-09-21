Breaking News

Tribunal Says Ihedioha is Duly Elected Governor of Imo State

by News Editor on
The Imo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja,on Saturday dismissed the petition against election of Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.

Ihedioha contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The tribunal dismissed three petitions challenging Governor Ihedioha’s victory at the March 9, 2019 poll.

The three petitions were filed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance and its candidate, Ifeanyi Ararume, Action Alliance Party, and its candidate Uche Nwosu, as well as the All Progressives Congress, and its candidate, Hope Uzodinma.

The three-man tribunal led by Justice Malami Dogondaji, unanimously held that the petitions lacked merit.

The tribunal also held that the petitioners failed to prove that Ihedioha was unlawfully declared as the governor of the state by INEC.

