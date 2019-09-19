Two Brothers Hypnotise a Virgin, Rape Her All Night in Lagos

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to deflower a 16-year-old girl in the Igbooye community, Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the suspects, Abiodun and Alaba Musa, accosted the victim on Sunday while she was running an errand for her father.

The suspects were alleged to have used a talisman on the victim before dragging her in their room and defiled her all nght.

A source said: “Abiodun and Alaba, who are indigenes of the town, had just returned to Igboye from Lagos to visit their family when they raped the girl. They raped her all through the night.

“Her father had sent her to return a plastic container he had used to bring pap water to boil with herbs from a pap seller and the girl, who had to pass through the suspects’ house, was dragged into the house and Abiodun chanted some incantations and she was hypnotised.

“When the girl regained consciousness, she saw Abiodun on top of her and she became unconscious again; and by the time she woke up again, she saw Alaba on top of her.”

It was gathered that when the victim did not return home, a search party was organised by neighbours and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC).

It was learnt that the semi-conscious victim was found in a neighbouring town, Mojoda, dressed in a gown belonging to the daughter of the younger sister of the suspects.

She was said to have confessed after pressure was mounted on her despite the suspects’ threat that she would die if she reported the incident to anyone.

The youth of the community arrested the siblings and handed them over to the LSNSC, which in turn handed them over to personnel of the Odo-Noforija Police Station.

It was gathered that doctors confirmed that the victim was raped after a medical examination was conducted on her at the Primary Health Centre, Epe.

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), was said to have shown interest in the case with a view to taking over so as to ensure that the siblings were prosecuted.

The DSVRT Coordinator, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said: “We are working with the police on the case. The investigation is still ongoing.”

