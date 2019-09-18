Breaking News

Woman Stabs Lover to Death for Refusal to Part with Money for Child’s Birthday

A 23-year-old Stella Peter has allegedly stabbed to death her live-in lover, Bala Haruna, in the Suru Lere area of Lagos.

They were said to be quarrelling over Haruna’s refusal to release money for their daughter’s birthday party in the Surulere area of the state, when she stabbed him.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Tuesday that Haruna’s refusal to release money for the party led to an argument between the duo, adding that Stella, who was annoyed by her lover’s action, attacked him with a knife and stabbed him to death.

He stated that the 23-year-old suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, adding that she would be charged for murder.

Elkana said: “On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, around 6am, homicide detectives from the Surulere Division arrested one Stella Peter, 23, for stabbing her hubby, Bala Haruna, 25, to death. The couple, who were not actually married, lived together at No. 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, for three years and had a baby, who just turned one.

“An argument ensued between them, which turned violent, and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back, which led to his death. The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party.

“Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, have taken over the investigation. The suspect confessed to the crime. She will be charged for murder.”

