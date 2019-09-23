Zamfara Govt Says Politician, Bandits Planning to Make State Ungovernable

The Zamfara State Government has cried out that some politicians and bandits were planning to make the state ungovernernable.

He said they were making clandestine moves to destabilise the state.

A statement issued by Director General, Press Affairs, Zamfara Government House, Yusuf Gusau, alleged that the politicians are collaborating with “dispersed elements of Boko Haram, to launch a series of attacks on innocent residents.”

The official said the plan was to truncate the peace and dialogue process initiated by the present administration.

The state and bandits are currently engaged in a peace process that has led to the release of several arrested bandits and kidnap victims from both sides of the security crisis that has hit the state in recent months.

But according to the statement, “the cruel and mischievous elements have perfected plans to launch the attacks in seven local government areas of the state and other strategic places within the state capital.”

The statement did not mention any name, it alleged that two important personalities of the state are also targeted for elimination.

“The targeted local governments include Gusau which doubles as the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun. The strategic places targeted are Gusau Central Mosque and Gusau Mammy Market where soft targets are known to gather both at day and night.

“The Boko Haram elements were said to have been recruited from far and wide to carry out these heinous acts slated for between Monday 23rd September to 25th October 2019,” the official said.

The statement said that despite the threat, the Governor has prioritised the security of lives and property.

Gusau urged the people of the listed local government areas to be vigilant and promptly report any strange movements to the security agencies.

He appealed to drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcyclists in the state to be more security conscious.

He said the people should not panic at the presence of heavily armed security personnel that had already been deployed to the state to curtail insecurity.

