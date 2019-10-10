10 Internet Fraudsters Arrested with Charms

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have recovered charms, smart phones, Laptop computers and fake currencies from 10 suspected internet fraudsters. The suspects:Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo, were picked up from their hideout in the Basin area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, October 21, 2019, following reports of their alleged involvement in cyber crime.

The suspects have volunteered information to the Commission, while investigation continues.

They would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

