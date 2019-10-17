17-year-old Boy Commits Suicide Due to Father’s Maltreatment

A 17-year-old boy,Opeyemi Oluwafemi, of Epe-Ekiti in Ijero Lical Givernment of Ekuti Staste, has committed suicide.

He was said to have taken his life due to the constant maltreatment by his father.

Sources from the area, who craved anonymity, said that the deceased was allegedly chastised by his angry father who serially tortured him with dangerous object, a development that made him commit suicide.

They said the deceased father was a drunk and often maltreated and tortured Oluwafemi and his mother everynight.

A source disclosed that on the said day, the boy who was planning for his external examination was beaten as usual and had to escape when he could no longer bear the pain.

He said: “Subsequently, all efforts to locate him proved abortive and he did not return to the house as expected.

Oluwafemi, who was declared missing for days was reportedly found on Saturday around 4:30 pm with his lifeless body dangling on a tree opposite his father’s house.

“However, the offensive odour and flies which took over the vicinity caught the attention of members of the community who later discovered the decomposing body of the young man dangling on the tree”.

The Ekiti State Police spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident, saying the command has set its machinery on motion to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the ugly development.

”I can confirm to you that at about 4:30 of 26/10/2019, the body of 17-year-old Opeyemi Oluwafemi was found hung on a tree in a nearby bush at Epe Ekiti.

”However, I cannot confirm at present if the father has been arrested but investigation is ongoing, ”Ikechukwu said.

