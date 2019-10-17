Breaking News

17-year-old Girl Raped to Death in Benin

A 17 year-old salesgirl, Miss Peace Onaiwu, was allegedly raped to death by yet-to-be known assailants inside her shop at Uwasota Junction, Ugbowo, Benin City.

Onaiwu’s body was found in the shop at 4.55pm with her panties pulled aside while her head was covered with a black cellophane bag.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said operatives of the Ugbowo Police Division went there to remove the corpse.

He further said that arrest had been made as investigators at the homicide section of the state police command headquarters had commenced investigation.

DSP Nwabuzor however stated that a case of rape and possible ritual were also being looked at by the operatives.

