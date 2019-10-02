Breaking News

2 Staff of FRSC Remanded for Alleged Murder in Edo

Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of Benin High Court on Wednesday remanded in prison custody two Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials, Onotu Joseph, 33, and Francis Igboh, 35, for the alleged murder of Mr Samuel Odion.

Earlier, Police prosecutor, SP Peter Ogumba, in motion ex-parte applied for the transfer of the accused persons from the police detention and be remanded in the prison custody.

The accused persons were alleged to have conspired and killed Odion, on Oct. 14, 2019, at Owa Hill, Benin-Asaba Express Road.

The two accused persons were said to have allegedly given fist blows all over Odion’s body and killed him, and thereafter threw his body inside the bush.

The accused persons were charged to court on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful killing.

The offences contravened Sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976, now applicable in Edo.

However, their plea was not taken as the judge adjourned the case until Nov. 12.

