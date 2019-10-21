21 Suspected Suppliers of Drugs to Boko Haram Nabbed in Taraba

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said Thursday it arrested 21 suspected Boko Haram drug suppliers in Jalingo, Taraba State, after it busted the covert channel through which they make supplies to the terrorists.

John Achema, the Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA said this on Thursday in Abuja.

Achema said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation by the anti-narcotics operatives of the agency.

He said that 229.6 kilogrammes of hard drug and other psychotropic substances were recovered from them.

Achema listed the hard drugs recovered as 239.9kg of cannabis sativa, 59.7kg psychotropic substances and 274 bottles of codeine syrup.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime adding that they had been in the business of supplying hard drugs to the insurgents for some time.

According to him, the leader of the group blamed unemployment for his involvement in the illicit drug trafficking.

Achema said 153 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (marijuana) was recovered from the leader.

“Nine of the suspects have been charged to court in Jalingo, while others are still under investigations,” he said.

