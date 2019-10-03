3 Farmers Rescued, 1 Bandit Killed by Troops

The Nigerian Army said on Friday that operatuves of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued three villagers abducted from their farms on Wednesday in Maro village along Kaduna-Abuja highway, while one of the kidnappers was killed.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, said on Friday in Kaduna that the troops acted on credible intelligence.

“Acting on a credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight.

“Following the firefight, one bandit was neutralized and others escaped with gunshot wounds leaving behind the victims.

“The rescued farmers had since been handed over to their families,” he said.

Col. Idimah said an AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has again called on the general public to report any person with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for prompt action.”

