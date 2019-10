Kidnappers of a Judge of the Federal High Court, Akure, Justice Abdul Dogo, have demanded N50m ransom.

Justice Dogo was abducted on Tuesday by unknown gunmen while he was returning to Akure from Abuja.

It was learnt that the kidnappers have made contact and demanded N50m to release their victim.

It was also gathered that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kiyari, to Akure over the incident.

