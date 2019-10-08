Army Arrests 4 Gangsters in Rivers

The army has said that four suspected gang leaders who were declared wanted for act of terrorising communities in Rivers State have been arrestd.

Their arrest followed raids of their hideouts in the forest by the army.

The media coordinator for army operations, in Rivers State, Col.Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this on Monday.

He said the operations leading to the arrests were carried out simultaneously and that all the targets were involved in kidnappings.

“Troops on Operation MESA raided the criminal hide-outs of some identified kidnap kingpins in Rivers State,” Col. Iliyasu said in a statement.

“The suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising innocent citizens met their waterloo when troops of 29 Battalion simultaneously raided their criminal hideouts in Obio/Akpor, Tai and Gokana LGAs of Rivers State on 2nd October 2019.”

He added: “The raid led to the arrest of four high profile criminals who have been on the Security Agencies’ wanted list. Those arrested include Dumbari Bro from B-Dere, Victor Dokara from K-Dere, Gbaraco Kaviloba from Lewe, and Confidence Friday from Bodo community.”

All the four communities where the suspects are reportedly from are parts of Ogoniland in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The statement said the four kingpins arrested by the army would soon be handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution after investigation.

Meanwhile, in the North-east, Iliysau said troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole helped three civilians with a lorry of goods escape kidnap planned by Boko Haram terrorists.

“In continuation of the Nigerian Army’s drive to clear marauding criminal insurgents and other unscrupulous elements from Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other theatres of operations nationwide, troops of 151 Battalion in conjunction with elements of 21 Special Armoured Brigade’s Quick Response Force (QRF) thwarted the kidnap of 3 civilians by the criminal insurgents,” said Iliyasu.

He further said: “This rescue operation occurred at about 12:20 pm on 4 October 2019 when the said troops, while acting on information volunteered by some patriotic indigenes, blocked and engaged the criminal insurgents in a fierce fire fight at a crossing point around Firgi village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, leading to the rescue of the civilians and a Canter truck loaded with grains.

“The criminal insurgents, who succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops, abandoned the hijacked truck and its occupants and fled in disarray into the forest,” Iliyasu said.

