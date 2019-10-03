Army Declares 22 Officers Wanted for Alleged Absent With Out Leave (AWOL)

A major and 21 soldiers have been declared AWOL by the military authorities for allegedly fleeing from the scene of a Boko Haram attack.

Military sources said the military men were declared as deserters for their action.

The soldiers were said to have fled from the scene of a Boko Haram attack in Gubio, a community in Borno State now partly controlled by insurgents, on September 29. Reports said 18 soldiers were killed during the attack on a military outpost in the community.

The Nigerian Army did not confirm the attack or acknowledge own casualties, but senior officers began immediately working to establish the level of resistance or damage from troops during the attack. In the aftermath, 22 soldiers were unavailable without immediate indication that they were missing in action or seized by Boko Haram.

A list of the those declared wanted includes: U.A. Nagogo, a major; Mallam Turaki, a staff sergeant; Benjamin Afolabi, sergeant, Christian Nwachukwu, sergeant; Patrick Kosin, sergeant; Awuwa Orin, sergeant; Ibrahim Amodu, sergeant; Nasiru Umar, sergeant; Bello Suleiman, sergeant; Josiah Seth, sergeant and Muazu Nura, sergeant.

Ayodeji Ogunsuji, corporal; Michael Friday, corporal; Wakili Saul, corporal; Akyen Zamani, corporal; Yahaya Abubakar-Doia, lance corporal; Isikuru Venture, lance corporal; Aminu Isiaku, lance corporal; Usman Suleiman, lance corporal; Maigari Markus, lance corporal; Edward Ofem, lance corporal and Adams Shehu, lance corporal, were also declared wanted.

They were all accused of absconding from duty to an unknown destination and should be arrested if found and returned in military escort to face disciplinary action.

