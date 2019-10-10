Breaking News

At One Point, I Wanted to Leave Barca, Spain, Messi Confesses

Barcelona super star Messi has confessde that a point in footballing careere he wanted to quit Barcelona Football Club and Spain.

He said he wanted to leave Barca at one stage over investigation of tax evasion.

The Argentinian was investigated for tax fraud in 2013, which put a strain on his relationship with the club and more so Spain as a country.

Messi and his father Jorge were both found guilty in 2016 of defrauding the Spanish government of 4.2m Euros (£3.7m).

And Messi admitted that the whole ordeal made him think twice about spending the rest of his career at the Nou Camp.

“There were moments in which I was tired for so many reasons,” he told RAC1.”There were times, in 2013 and 2014 when I had the problem with the Hacienda [Spanish tax authorities].

“In that time I had in my head to leave, not because I wanted to leave Barca, but because I wanted to leave Spain.”

