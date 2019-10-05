Bauchi Govt Accuses Ex-gov. of Selling N150m Armoured SUV to Self for N7.8m

The Bauchi State Government Funds and Assets Recovery Committee has accused the immediate past Governor of tge state, Mohammed Abubakar, of selling to himself seven luxury government vehicles for N19,877,275 shortly before leaving the office.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, had t

A committee inaugurated on July 12, 2019, by Governor Bala Mihammed, with the mandate to recover all government funds and assets carted away by officials of the former administration, made the allegation on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference at the VIP 9 in Bauchi, the Public Relations Officer 1 of the committee, Alhaji Umar Ningi, flanked by other members, said the committee operated within the ambit of the laws of the federation and other enabling laws enacted by the state House of Assembly in the discharge of its duties.

Ningi alleged that of the seven luxury cars the Governor sold to himself, one of them, a Landcruiser Armoured Jeep worth N150m, with chassis number JTMHX09J9F4089580, was auctioned at the cost of N7.8m to the ex-governor.

“This is a car you can get for about N150m, but the former Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, sold it to himself for just N7.8m,” he said.

He said it was in violation of the provisions of the Bauchi State Budget Monitoring, Price Intelligence and Public Procurement Law (2008).

He said: “Other vehicles are Landcruiser V8, with chassis number JTMHX09J8D4050814, sold at N2.8m; Toyota Hilux, with chassis number MROFX22G2F1436641, sold at the cost of N1.05m; and a Toyota Hilux, with chassis number MROFX22G701415100, sold at N1.05m.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

