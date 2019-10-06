Boko Haram Ambushes Military Convoy, Kills 11 Soldiers in Borno

Eleven Nigerian soldiers have been reportedly killed in an ambush by the Boko Haram Islamic group.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred on October 3, left 11 soldiers dead and 14 wounded.

The ambush on a military convoy in Borno State happened when 34 troops of 154 Task Force Battalion, including two officers, were on a patrol of Mauli-Borgozo area of battle, it was gathered.

Boko Haram fighters were said to have suddenly unleashed terror on their convoy, killing 11 and wounding 14.

The battle began at about 11:25 a.m., but it was unclear how long it lasted before the terrorists disappeared. Two soldiers were declared missing in action as part of the attack, military sources said under anonymity.

The injured, including an officer, have all been evacuated to the Nigerian Army medical centre in Maiduguri. They were administered first at the Benisheik Super Camp in Borno.

The terrorists stole 11 AK-47 rifles from the soldiers they killed. They also made away with an anti-aircraft gun truck.

A gun truck and a military lorry used in conveying officers and equipment were damaged by the insurgents.

Locals said at least 15 civilians were killed in the attack, it was unclear if any of them belonged to Boko Haram.

The Nigerian Army has not yet issued any statement concerning the attack.

On September 29, 18 soldiers were reportedly killed after insurgents entered Gubio Local Government Area in Borno and attacked a military unit securing the area.

The military declared 22 soldiers in the company, including a major, as deserters and a manhunt was launched for them. It was unclear whether any of them had been arrested.

