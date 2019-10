The Nigeria female football team will not be in the next year Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

They were on Monday afternoon in Agege Stadium, Lagos, knocked out from the games by the Ivorian national team.

This is after the two teams drew 1-1. The teams had played a goaless drew at the Ivorian capital last week.

The Cote D’Ivoire team thus qualified on the away goal rule.

