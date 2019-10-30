Breaking! Gunmen Kidnap Appeal Court Judge, Kill Police Orderly in Edo

Justice Chioma Nwosu of the Court Of Appeal, Benin Division, has been kidnapped by dare-devil gunmen in Benin, capital of Edo state.

The police orderly accompanying the judge, Inspector A. I. Momoh, was gruesomely killed by the gunmen before taking her away.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering four, on Wednesday, trailed their victim from Ramat Park end of the Benin-Agbor road in their Toyota Voltron car and intercepted her vehicle around Christ Chosen Church of God International.

An eye witness who craved anonymity, said that immediately after intercepting the judge, the hoodlums shot the tyre of her Toyota SUV, forcing it to a halt.

The source added that the gunmen also opened fire on the police orderly, killing him at the spot, before whisking away the female judge to unknown destination in their car.

When contacted, the State police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “The incident occurred today at about 11.30 am, along Benin-Agbor express way, by Christ Chosen Church of God International.

“The victim, Justice Chioma Nwosu was attacked, while the police orderly attached to her, Inspector A. I. Momoh, was murdered and the driver of the vehicle severely injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Immediately, the police operatives of Ikpoba Hill divisional police headquarters, the tactical team of Edo state command and other relevant sections swung into action, but unfortunately, they got away with it.

“Investigation is on going and by the grace of God, Justice Chioma Nwosu will be rescued unhurt.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

