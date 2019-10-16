Buhari Cuts Estacode for Ministers, Orders Submission of Travel Plans for Aporivao

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, reduces the estacode for Ministers and top government officials.

The President also ordered that henceforth Ministers should submit their travel plans for clearance.

In a statement signed by Willie Bassey, director of information to Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Buhari said the development is in a bid to curb leakages and ensure efficiency in the management of resources.

He said when a Minister is head of a delegation, the size of such delegation should not exceed four, including the relevant director, schedule officer and one aide of the minister.

The President also approved for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Chairmen of extra-ministerial departments and Chief Executive Officers of parastatals who are entitled, to continue to fly business class while other categories of public officers are to travel on economy class.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved for immediate implementation, additional cost saving measures aimed at instilling financial discipline and prudence, particularly, in the area of official travels,” the statement read.

“Henceforth, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are required to submit their Yearly Travel Plans for statutory meetings and engagements to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and/or the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for express clearance within the first quarter of the fiscal year, before implementation.

“They are further required to make their presentation using the existing template and also secure approvals on specific travels as contained in the plan, from the appropriate quarters.

“On the Nature and Frequency of Travels, all public funded travels (local and foreign), must be strictly for official purposes backed with documentary evidence.

“In this regard, all foreign travels must be for highly essential statutory engagements that are beneficial to the interest of the country. Except with the express approval of Mr. President, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Chief Executive Officers and Directors are restricted to not more than two (2) foreign travels in a quarter.

“Also, travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding,” the statement said.

