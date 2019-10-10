Charly Boy Loses Mother

Popular musucian, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has lost his mother, Margaret Oputa.

Wife of late Supreme Court Justice, Chukwudifu Oputa, Margaret passed on Thursday.

The maverick musician confirmed reports of her death in Abuja.

Charly Boy took to his social media page to mourn his late mother with an elegy, describing her as simple, humble and caring.

Charly Boy wrote: “My dearest Mother, you couldn’t just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.

“Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times together. You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.

“Thank you for allowing me take care of you. Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth to The Icon, Charly Boy.

“Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple and humble Life. Thank you for constantly reminding me of my pedigree and my very Rich Heritage.

“I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.

“Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever. Love you my Darling Mother.”

Although, the late Oputa stayed with Charly Boy for over two decades before her demise, he lamented that he was out of town when the sad incident occurred.

Charly Boy did not however disclose the age at which his mother passed on.

Charly Boy in September took to his Facebook page to heap praises on his mother, who turned 100 years.

