Confession of Killer: How, Why I Killed Female Navy Commander

A man, Bernard Simon, who allegedly masterminded the killing of female Navy Commander and

Commandant of the Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Kaduna, Oluwayemisi Ogundana, confessed to killing her because she cheated teachers of the school.

Simon was on wednesday paraded before newsmen in Jaji, Kaduna.

Simon, 36, who confessed to the crime told journalists how it all happened.

He said he killed the Commander alone after sneaking into her house located at the Jaji Military Cantonment in September.

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, while parading the prime suspect said he (Simon) raped the Naval Officer to death, a claim which the suspect denied.

He said he killed the female military officer because she was allegedly fond of cheating the staff under her.

Simon said he used an iron rod to hit her head from behind, after sneaking into her house.

He added that after dismembering her body, he packed them into two bags, dropped them in the officer’s SUV jeep and drove off to where he dumped the two bags into a shallow well.

Simon said: “I killed Commander Ogundana alone. I sneaked into her house in the evening and hit her on the head with an iron rod.

“I killed her because she was cheating us in the school. I’m a teacher in the school and she was cheating us as staff under her. I killed her to set the whole staff of the school free from her cheating.

“There are some financial benefit she deprived us of. She denied me in particular of over N100,000. That is why I killed her to set myself and other staff free from her.”

