Court Convicts 2 over N7m Fraud in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 secured

A Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, Wednesday convicted Osikoya Kolawole Gboyega and Adewuyi Ademola Adebayo over a N7m fraud.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon convicted them on two counts of Automated Teller Machine fraud, following a plea bargain agreement.

In view of their plea, counsel to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), G. G. Chia-Yakua, urged the Court to accept the plea bargain agreement and convict them accordingly.

Justice Olajuwon pronounced them guilty and subsequently convicted and sentenced them to two years imprisonment with option of fine of N100,000 each on count one; two years imprisonment with option of fine of N100,000 each on count two, both to run concurrently.

The court further ordered that the sum of N300,000 that they had refunded in the course of investigation be paid to the complainant as restitution.

Trouble started for Kolawole and Adebayo when they were arrested by operatives of tCommission on 9th and 10th of September, 2019, in Lagos State in relation to a case of fraud, aiding and abetting.

