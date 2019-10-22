Breaking News

Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Maina’s 23 Land Properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Tuesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of 23 landed properties belonging to Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Presidential Task Team on Pension Matters.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an ex-parte application filed by the commission’s lawyer, Mustapha Abubakar, had approached the court seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties, alleging that they were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities.

The motion was brought pursuant to Section 17(1) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

The properties include houses, estates, companies among others located in Abuja, Kaduna, Borno, Sokoto and Nasarawa States.

Delivering ruling on the application, Justice Folashade Giwa, who ordered the interim forfeiture of the 23 properties, said the EFCC should publish the order in a national newspaper within 14 days.

The matter was adjourned till November 19 for mention.

