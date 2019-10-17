Court Sentences Man to Death for Killing Girlfriend

Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Thursday, sentenced to death, Ogundele David who killed his girlfriend, who was a staff of MTN.

In a judgement, trial Judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf, convicted Ogundele on two-count charge for killing Abiola Tosin Ashinwo.

Ogundele was said to have killed Tosin for refusing to continue the relationship with him.

The court held that the convict committed an illegal act by stabbing Tosin with the intention of causing her death thereby committed offence of culpable homicide punishable with death under Section 229 of the penal code law.

He was also convicted for committing culpable homicide for causing the death of Tosin by stabbing her with a knife and thereby committed offence punishable under Section 221 of the penal code law.

The Judge held that the prosecution had been able to prove the case of culpable homicide against Ogundele.

For the first count, the convict is to serve 25 years jail term while he was sentenced to death by hanging for the second charge.

In proving the case before the court, the prosecutor, Abdulmumini Adebimpe Jimoh, called four witnesses.

The exhibit tendered by the prosecutor include; Toyota Camry, sharp knife, a pair of rubber slippers, photographs of the deceased, statement of the convict, among others.

Confession of the convict quoted by the prosecutor stated: “On the 25th April, 2016, I woke up and prepared for work but to my surprise I never knew how I found myself in Ilorin, I can never explain how it happened because I really prepared to go to work.

“Since I’m now in Ilorin, I called my legal wife on phone that she should get dressed that I will take her to Omu-Aran that morning…. I got to Tosin house, since her mother was around, I felt like saying hello to her.

“I got there that morning. We exchanged pleasantries. Her mother said she was happy to see me and we discussed for few minutes. Suddenly, the atmosphere changed and an argument began and before I knew it, I have stabbed her (Tosin) and her mother. Then, I came to myself, it was like a scale off my eyes…”

The prosecutor had submitted that the convict, through his confessional statement, convicted himself.

