Court Tells Metuh to Open Defence in Destruction of Evidence Trial

An FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja, Thursday, held that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olusa Metuh, has a case to answer in alleged destruction of evidence levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ishaq Bello in a ruling dismissed the no-case application made by Metuh.

In dismissing the application, Justice Bello said that the anti graft commission has been able to establish a prima facie case against Metuh, adding that after reviewing the submissions of both the defence and prosecution counsel, the application of no case submission could not scale through. He consequently dismissed the application for lacking in merit.

He asked Metuh to open his defence on the next adjourned date.

“It is the view of this court that the application for a no-case submission is lacking in merit. It is hereby dismissed”, Justice Bello held.

The EFCC had arraigned Metuh on a two-count-charge of destroying the evidence against him. Metuh, was docked on a two-count charge bordering on his alleged destruction of evidence against him.

The EFCC alleged that the ex-PDP spokesman who is also facing another seven-count criminal charge before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, tore and attempted to chew the statement he made under caution while undergoing interrogation.

The anti-graft agency insisted that the destroyed statement would have been vital to its prosecution of the N400m fraud case pending against Metuh before the Federal High Court if it was not destroyed. It said that Metuh, by his action, committed an offence contrary to sections 166 and 326 of the Penal Code Act.

Part of the charge read: “That you, Olisa Metuh in January 2016 while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, attempted to destroy evidence to prevent its production in court during trial contrary to Section 1 of the Panel Code. That you Olisa Metuh, with intent to cause damage to the property of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, tore into pieces statement you made under caution contrary to section 326 of the panel code and punishable under Section 327 of the same code”.

