Court Varies Sowore’s Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday partially varied the bail conditions it granted the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his codefendant, Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ije Ojukwu on Oct. 4 granted bail to Sowore, barring him from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of their trial on charges of treasonable felony among others.

She also barred Sowore from travelling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the trial.

She granted bail to Sowore in the sum of N100m with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, who must be resident in Abuja must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja, and they are to deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.

The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security.

However, following their inability to meet the bail conditions granted to them by the court, the defendants, through their counsel, Falana, approached the court asking for a variation of the bail terms on the ground that his clients are unable to secure sureties, who have landed property in Abuja and that can sign the bail bond.

But the prosecution counsel, Liman Hassan vehemently opposed the variation of the bail terms on the grounds that Sowore will jump bail and that the charges against him bordered on national security.

He cited Sowore’s chanting of RevolutionNow after appearing in court as one of the reasons for opposing the application.

Justice Ojukwu in a short ruling reduced Sowore’s bail from N100m to N50m and removed N50m security deposits she earlier ordered to be deposited to the court.

The judge also varied Sowore’s codefendant, Bakare from N50m to N20m.

The submission made by Falana that the court’s oder barring Sowore from attending rallies and travelling out of Abuja violates his fundamental human rights was dismissed by the judge on the grounds that no rights is absolute.

Justice Ojukwu has adjourned further hearing of the case till November 5th and 6th

