Dino Melaye Joins Nollywood, Auditioned for TV Series

Dino Melaye has embraced a new vocation outside politics as he has joined Nollywood just few hours after the Appeal Court nullified his election as senator representing Kogi West.

The outspoken senator will be featured as one of the key actors, in a Television series titled ‘Equity unbound,” an idea of the Pillars of Hope African Initiative (POHAI).

Other prominent actors including Linc Edochie, Victor Decke, Chief Bruno Iwuola and Paul Sambo will also be featured in the TV series.

Addressing a world press conference, Friday, the Country Director of POHAI, Chinyere Onyemekara, said the main focus of the project is on ‘equal rights and sociai justices in Africa,’ using Nigeria as a case study.

“Equity unbound TV series is a soap opera that holistically ex-ray the quality of justice system in Nigeria and its attendant effect on both the masses, the elites and the government.

“It is a mind-blowing expository drama presentation of the human rights challenges of an ordinary common Nigerian. A good example of the issues treated in this series is the recent report by BBC, on the pervasive threat of “sax for grades and sex for Marks” in Nigeria’s institutions of learning.

“A 120mins pilot episode of Equity unbound TV series has been shot with so many celebrity Actors and with state of the art equipment cum professionais and highly motivated crew.

“The idea of this is to use drama as an effective tool of communication to correct the ills and promote an acceptable social justice system in Nigeria.

“Gentlemen of the press, you will agree that Africa and Nigeria in particular is far behind in terms of perfect justice system and equitable society.

“We at POHAI has taken it upon ourselves to expose these shortcomings for the purpose of strategic attention and correction:

“We hereby call on members of the fourth estate of the realm, civil society groups, the international community, cooperate organizations, Nigerian government at all levels and well-meaning Nigerians to support in whatever way possible to bring this humanitarian project to fruition,” Onyemekara stated.

Speaking on why he joined the drama, Senator Dino Melaye, expressed happiness to be part of the series that will expose unjust act in the society.

Melaye said: “I’m happy to have participated in the series, especially as it will help correct social problems in the country. I am not a greenhorn in acting because I emerged as the best actor during my NYSC programme.

“I am ready to serve this country in any capacity and I feel that participating in the series is another way of contributing my quota in correcting the social ills in Nigeria.

“If I have such opportunity again I won’t hesitate to take it,” Melaye stated.

The drama’s director said that Senator Dino Melaye acted the role of Joshua in the series, which is an assemblage of professional actors and politicians.

“The drama is all about tackling social vices in the society. The drama, he said captures such issues like corruption, injustice, bad governance and so on.”

