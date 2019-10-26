Doctors Call for Help for 12-year-old Mother Sexually Abused By Pastor

Medical practitioners at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua, Edo State, have appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, particularly, indigenes of the state to save the life of a 12-year-old mother, who was serially raped by a pastor.

At age six, the girl (name withheld), who lost her father when she was five, was allegedly entrusted to the care of a pastor who raped her on a daily basis for several years.

She was later taken from the pastor to a traditional healer who also raped her on several occasions.

The victim, who was finally moved to stay with her Aunt, was again feasted on by her neighbours​, who raped her several times till she finally got pregnant at her first ovulation.

She was delivered of a baby girl by cesarean section (CS), at the Hospital, after she was diagnosed of eclampsia, disorders in pregnancy.

Dr. Eugene Usifoh who spoke on behalf of other medical practitioners in the Hospital, said he was moved to tears at the sight of the pathetic condition of the victim.

“It was gathered that her mum died about a year ago, though still in mortuary till date. I really don’t know the kind of supervision she got from her care givers but one thing I know is that they failed to protect her, they failed to shield her from the wickedness of this world, they failed to perform their duties as care givers and guardians. Imagine being a mother at 12.

“The abused child has the tendency to be abused again, if she isn’t rescued now. She will probably have three or more babies before she becomes an adult and that’s if she lives up to adulthood and survives the complications of pregnancy as well as those of sexual abuse and every other difficulties which she would surely face. Think about the risk of contacting sexually transmitted infections/disease or VVF.

“Therefore, we are appealing to all well meaning Edo sons, daughters and Nigerians at large for their assistance in order to save this helpless girl and her two-day-old baby.

“This girl-child is an endangered specie, she should be protected from all those who wish to bring her untold pains and suffering,” Dr. Usifoh said.

