DSS Confirms Arrest of Maina

The Department of State Security (DSS) on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Matters (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a statement by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the agency said it arrested Maina and his 20-year-old son, Faisal, at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, on September 30.

It said Faisal tried to resist arrest after he pulled out a pistol, but was, however, disarmed and arrested.

It further said that the arrest followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

The EFCC had earlier declared Maina wanted over fraud allegations regarding the use of funds meant for Nigerian pensioners.

“Maina was arrested in the company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest,” the DSS said.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation,” the statement read.

“He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.

”Items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bulletproof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a Phantom 7 drone, and sensitive documents.”

The DSS further stated that the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and further actions.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

