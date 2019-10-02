Edo Governor Sacks Over 200 SAs, SSAs

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday sacked all his Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants in what the government said it was to “re-organise the governance structure”

They are said to be over 200.

The sack is on the heels of rumour that there is impending mass defection from Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2016 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is interested in contesting next year’s governorship election, he rumoured to be considering leaving the party after he got information that some leaders of the party were working against his governorship ambition.

It was gathered that some of his close aides were in favour of the move as they claim Ize-Iyamu is not getting the needed support for his ambition.

But when contacted yesterday, Ize-Iyamu denied the rumour.

He said: “There is nothing like that, why will I defect from the party? Maybe they think I have been quiet or they are looking for something to gossip about, I am not defecting” he said.

Meanwhile a statement by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said Governor Obaseki, has approved the termination of the appointments of all his Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants with immediate effect.

The statement said: “This development is in line with efforts to reorganise the governance structure to enhance efficiency in service delivery to Edo people.”

He noted that fresh appointments will be announced within the next 30 days.

Ogie added that the state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service and assures them of continued cordial relations in the years ahead.

He said: “They are hereby directed to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.”

