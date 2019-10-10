EFCC Arraigns 45 Year-Old Man For Obtaining N3m Under False Pretence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arraigned one 45-year-old Adekoya James Adeyinka before Justice Watilat Ibrahim of the Federal High Court 2, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He was arraigned on a 23-count charge bordering on obtaining a sum of N3m under false pretense.

The victim of his alleged fraud had petitioned the EFCC to accuse him of collecting the sum in tranches sometimes in 2016 under the pretence that he was expecting N60m from Nigerite Company.

He claimed that the said N60m was awarded to him as damages against the company in a civil matter between them. The petitioner, however, said he later found out that the claim was false and that the accused only made it up to swindle him.

When the 23 counts were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting counsel, Chidi Okoli, thereafter prayed the court for a trial date and order to remand him in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility.

The presiding judge has adjourned the case to October 15, 2019 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded as prayed.

In a related development, Ibadan zonal office, also arraigned four alleged Internet fraudsters before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The suspects are Samuel Afolabi Afolabi, Olanrewaju Idris Arogundade, Omolanbe Sogo Oluwafemi and Adedapo John Adeagbo.

They were arraigned separately on different count charges that border on possession of fake documents containing false pretences, fraudulent impersonation with intent to defraud and other internet related offences.

They all pleaded not guilty to the offences when read to them.

Due to the not-guilty plea, the EFCC counsel, Oyediran Oyelakin, prayed the court to remand the accused in prison pending the next adjourned date.

However, counsel to Olanrewaju and Adedapo filed for their bail applications.

Justice Ajoku has fixed November 4 and 5 for hearing on their respective bail applications.

All defendants are ordered to be remanded in prison custody pending hearing on bail applications and/or substantive matters.

