Breaking News

EFCC Arraigns Developer for Maitama Property Fraud

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned one Joseph Idakho alongside his company, Zamtrac Management and City Investment Limited, before Justice D. Z. Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Jabi, Abuja, for alleged conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

He allegedly defrauded one Hajiya Halima Babangida in a real estate development transaction that went awry.

Babangida alleged in a petition to the EFCC that she entered into an agreement with the defendant’s company for development of six units of detached houses of five bedrooms each, including boys quarters, at Plot, 2398 AO6, Cadastral Zone, Maitama District, Abuja, with her contribution being the land, while the defendant was to bear other cost of development. She claims that they had agreed to share the property equally at the end of development but discovered, to her chagrin, that the defendant commenced sale of the property even before completion without her knowledge or approval.

Irked by this development, she allegedly probed further and discovered that Idakwo and one Aliyu Dasuki conspired and forged her signature on the documents which they used in selling the houses.

Count one of the five count charges read: “That you, Joseph Idakwo and Zamtrac Management and City Investment Ltd sometime in October, 2017 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with dominion over the landed property at Plot 2398 A06 Cadastral Zone Maitama District, Abuja committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property when you sold part of the property to Suleiman Mohammad Chiroma in violation of paragraph 3.2.6 of the Property Development Agreement made on 20th January, 2017 between Hajiya Halima Babangida and Zamtrac Management and City Investment Ltd and you thereby committed an offence contrary to, and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law”.

After the charges were read, the defendant pleaded not ‘guilty’ to all the charges. The prosecuting counsel, Offem I. Uket, asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in Nigerian Correctional Service custody, pending the commencement of trial. But the defence counsel, J. A. Atanawhemera, moved an oral bail application for his client.

Justice Senchi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties, who must have landed properties in Abuja, with Certificate of Occupancy. He said the sureties must be residents of Abuja, and adjourned the matter to January 16, 2020, for trial.

Author: NewsAdmin

4676 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Supreme Court Hears Atiku’s Appeal on Oct. 31
by
Man Arrested for Smashing One-year-old Baby
by
Last Surviving Wife of Balewa Dies at 85, Buhari Mourns

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »