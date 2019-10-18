EFCC Arraigns Lady, Other Suspected Fraudster in Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, arraigned Confidence Okeagu and Chisom Ordu before Justice A.T.Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, River State.

Okeagu was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act while Ordu was arraigned on a-four count charge bordering on forgery and alteration of document contrary to Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 of the Revised edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2007 and punishable under the same Section.

One of the count charges against Okeagu read:”That you Confidence Okeagu (and others now at large) on or about the 18th day of December, 2018, at Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N2.5m only from one Esther Nwuche under the pretence of starting a farm on behalf of the said Esther Nwuche, a pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In view of her plea, prosecuting counsel, J.N Dogonyaro prayed the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial. However, defense counsel, D.L. Davice informed the court of his pending bail application and prayed that the defendant be remanded in EFCC’s custody. However, Dogonyaro opposed the prayer of the defense counsel stressing that the EFCC’s detention facility was over-stretched.

Justice Mohammed ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter to October 28, 2019 for hearing of bail and 26 November, 2019 for trial

Trouble began for Okeagu when a petitioner alleged that the defendant hypnotized her in a taxi and collected a total sum of N2.5m cash from her. She also alleged that the defendant further tricked her into paying Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) into her Access Bank Account number 0775354911, making it a total sum of N3m she collected from her.

One of the counts against Ordu read: “That you Chisom Ordu (a.k.a DONALD ALALI) and Opusundu Prince (a.k.a Mr. OPUS) now at large, on or about the 1st day of August, 2017, at Federal High Court, Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did forge a document titled : CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY No. 72 purported to be a certificate issued to you in the name “Donald Alali” by Ministry of Lands and Survey, Rivers State with intent that the Registry of Federal High Court 4, Port Harcourt Division may in the belief that it is genuine, be induced to use same as requirements for the perfection of the bail condition granted Emmanuel Awuye in Charge number: FHC/PH/108C/2017, knowing same to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) (c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 of the Revised edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act 2007 and punishable under the same Section”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Justice Mohammed ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter to November 7, 2019, for hearing of bail application.

