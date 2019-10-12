EFCC Arrests Community Chief over Alleged Internal Fraud

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraud kingpin, Akegor Godbless Omamuyorwi.

The 34-year-old Omamuyorwi, who is also a Chief in his Agbaro Community, Delta State, was arrested on Wednesday at his palatial home in Ughelli, Delta State.

His arrest was triggered by a petition from a bank, following complaint by a Canadian resident with whom he was involved in a romance scam.

It was gathered that the suspect presented himself to his victim as Mr. Sheri Hunt, an oil worker in Milan, Italy.

The victim was alleged to have transferred the sum of 390,950.34 Canadian Dollars to two different accounts in the same bank and in suspect’s name.

Omamuyorwi allegedly hoodwinked his ‘lover’ victim with the impression that he was sending her a package but demanded for money under the pretext of paying medical bills, legal fee and diplomatic fees.

A statement from the office of Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said; “To further give credence to his fraudulent activities in order to defraud his victim, he sent several emails purportedly from the Canadian Ambassador to Italy and the bank, persuading his victim to accede to his request.”

The statement added that the commission has sealed the suspect’s mansion in Ughelli and recovered two exotic cars with personalised plate numbers from him.

The statement added that the suspect has made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

