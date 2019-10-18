Breaking News

EFCC Arrests Sokoto Director of Finance over N6.7m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, arrested Danladi Chindo, Director of Finance, Ministry of Local Government, Sokoto, and Nasiru Umar of the same ministry.

They were arrested for an alleged conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of funds to the tune of N6.7m. The money has however been recovered by the anti-graft agency.

The arrest of the suspects followed a petition by 63 staff of Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, alleging that the suspects misappropriated their salaries for the months of April to September, 2019.

Investigation revealed that the salaries of the 63 employees were stopped for alleged some malicious reasons.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

