EFCC Parades 27 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, announced the arrest of 27 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Eura Hostel, Naze-Obibiezena Road, Nekede and Bloomnesdays Plaza Hostel, Nekede, all in Owerri, Imo State, following intelligence and diligent surveillance carried out on them.

Intel established that the suspects were living above their means from proceeds of their alleged fraudulent activities, following which a team of operatives executed a coordinated raid in their residences.

Items recovered from them include: mobile phones, laptop computers, three Lexus E350 cars with registration numbers AFM 206 MK, WER 468 PP, LAG 615 FE; two Lexus R300 SUV with registration numbers MUS 276 FB, NGN 153 NX and one Toyota Avalon with registration number AAA 124 EP.

The suspects have already provided useful information that is aiding the Commission’s investigation. They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

