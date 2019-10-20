EFCC Recovers N939.5bn, Secures 1,636 Convictions in Four Years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), recovered the sum if N939.5bn and secured a total of 1,636 convictions in the past four years Ibrahim Magu has been at the helm of affairs of the anti graft commission.

Documents obtained from the commission indicate that the commission has successfully prosecuted and convicted no fewer than 1,636 persons and recovered hundreds of billions of naira in various currencies.

The breakdown of the figures shows that the commission recorded the highest number of conviction in 2019 with 882 as at October 11, followed by 314 in 2018, 195 in 2016, 190 in 2017 and 103 in 2015.

Similarly, the commission recorded the highest number of convicts in Lagos with 187, followed by Port Harcourt with 153, while Ibadan and Abuja followed with 121 and 103 respectively.

Enugu, Gombe, Benin and Uyo zones followed with 67, 65, 54 and 50 convictions.

The zone with the least conviction is Sokoto with just one, followed by Makurdi with two, Maiduguri, 15, Kano, 16, while Ilorin and Kaduna tie at 24.

The anti-graft agency also recovered cash worth N939.51 between 2015 and 2019.

In 2018 alone, the commission recovered various amounts in different currencies. These include: N216.46billion, $67.30million, £873,278.09, €298,055, R391,838 and D10,135.

Between January and September 2019, the commission recovered N63.73bn, $14.04m, £4.65m, €53,325, Y2,800 Yen, 294,950 Riyald, 15,200 CAD and 36,000 CFA.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

