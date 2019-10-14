Breaking News

EFCC Storms ‘Yahoo-Boys’ Party In Osogbo, Arrests 94 Suspects

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, October 14, 2019, raided a Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

The confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and those indicted would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Author: News Editor

9838 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Man Arraigned for Alleged N46m Fraud
by
Robbers Allegedly Behead Police Sergeant, Others in Kwara
by
Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Police Tangle over Alleged Attack on Oshiomhole’s Residence

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »